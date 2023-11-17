FIR against Insta page for celebrating murder of a Muslim family of 4 in Karnataka

An FIR was filed against the 'Hindu Mantra' Instagram page for 'celebrating' the murder of four members of a Muslim family in Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Friday.

The post, which glorified the act of a jilted lover killing four individuals, including three women and one boy from a family on November 12, claimed that "he had set a world record by killing four Muslims in 15 minutes".

The photo of the accused, featured in the post, was adorned with a crown emoji. The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Police Station (CEN) in Udupi has initiated an investigation and registered a case in this regard.

Furthermore, the post said that no one had come forward to support the girls who were victims in the Udupi restroom video case, and it predicted a similar lack of support for the victims in this current case.