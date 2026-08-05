FIR against YouTube channel over alleged fake UP Police recruitment claims
Recruitment board accuses channel of spreading false information about examination results and selection process
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has lodged an FIR against a YouTube channel for allegedly circulating false and misleading information about the results and selection process for the state's Police Constable Recruitment Examination.
According to official sources, the action follows the circulation of a video uploaded by the YouTube channel Mohit Sir Gurukul, which allegedly claimed there were widespread irregularities and scams in the recruitment process. The video was widely shared on social media, prompting the recruitment board to initiate legal proceedings.
Acting on the board's directions, Husainganj police in Lucknow registered the FIR.
The complaint was filed by Inspector Upendra Singh on behalf of the UPPRPB. In the complaint, the board described the contents of the viral video as "baseless" and "misleading", alleging that it was intended to create panic among candidates and undermine confidence in the recruitment process.
Police have registered the case under Sections 221 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act. The matter is now under investigation.
The recruitment board said the written examination for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Direct Recruitment 2025 was conducted between 8 June and June 10. Following the evaluation process, the cut-off list for document verification and the Physical Standard Test (PST) was released on 31 July.
The UPPRPB had announced the written examination results for the recruitment of Constable (Civil Police) and equivalent posts on the same day, marking the next stage of the selection process.
With IANS inputs