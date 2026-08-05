FIR against YouTube channel over alleged fake UP Police recruitment claims

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has lodged an FIR against a YouTube channel for allegedly circulating false and misleading information about the results and selection process for the state's Police Constable Recruitment Examination.

According to official sources, the action follows the circulation of a video uploaded by the YouTube channel Mohit Sir Gurukul, which allegedly claimed there were widespread irregularities and scams in the recruitment process. The video was widely shared on social media, prompting the recruitment board to initiate legal proceedings.

Acting on the board's directions, Husainganj police in Lucknow registered the FIR.