Over 6.78 lakh candidates sit for UP police recruitment exam amid 14 arrests

Over 6.78 lakh candidates took the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment test in two shifts across 1,174 centres in 67 districts on Sunday, 25 August with 14 people being arrested for crimes, including spreading paper leak rumours, officials said.

According to an official statement, police registered 12 FIRs and the arrests were made in Kanpur, Jhansi, Balrampur, Jaunpur and Aligarh.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Chairman Rajiv Krishan said 19,84,645 candidates have appeared for the exam over three days.

The board scheduled the recruitment exam across five days – 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 August – in two shifts each day.

Krishan said during the screening process at the examination centres on Sunday, 318 suspects were identified but all of them were allowed to take the exam.

The board is committed to thorough scrutiny and will conduct further investigation of these individuals, he added.