FIR filed against Abhishek over alleged Motor Vehicles Act violations

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Banerjee under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life), 125 (rash driving), 223 (disobedience of lawful orders) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police officials said security personnel accompanying Banerjee are often seen standing on the footrests of his vehicle while it is in motion, prompting the complaint.

Banerjee has not yet issued any public response to the FIR.

The latest case comes as the Trinamool Congress leader continues to face scrutiny in several other legal matters. He has previously been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in corruption-related investigations.

Separately, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently withdrew the interim protection granted to Banerjee in a defamation case filed by Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The FIR adds to the legal challenges confronting the TMC MP, although no statement has been issued by him or his party on the allegations so far.

The FIR against Abhishek Banerjee has also reignited questions over consistency in the enforcement of traffic laws. Security personnel riding on the footboards of protectee vehicles is a familiar sight during the movements of several high-profile leaders in India and abroad. The case has therefore prompted critics to ask whether similar standards are being applied uniformly, or whether the latest action reflects selective enforcement. Whether the law is being enforced consistently across the political spectrum is likely to remain a subject of debate.

With IANS inputs