FIR filed against ex-judge for allegedly attacking sacked school employees

An FIR was filed against BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay and some party workers in West Bengal's East Midnapore on Sunday, 5 May, for allegedly attacking sacked school employees at their protest site.

The FIR at Tamluk police station has been registered under various non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, on a complaint filed by a section of the 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, who lost their jobs following a high court order and are reportedly close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The root of the complaint was a procession by BJP supporters at Tamluk while Gangopadhyay was going to file his nomination as a candidate on 4 May.

Tension started as the procession passed through the area where some dismissed school staff were holding demonstrations against the Calcutta High Court order.