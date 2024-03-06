Second thoughts in Bengal BJP on ‘motormouth justice’ Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Due to retire in August, the decision by Abhijit Gangopadhyay to resign as Calcutta High Court judge this week and join the BJP, ostensibly to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has come in for widespread criticism for impropriety. Many lawyers have been scathing, with Kalyan Banerjee, a lawyer and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, calling the former justice the most incompetent judge to have served the high court.

Even Sanjay Hegde, Supreme Court advocate and commentator, said, “Mr Ganguly as he now is, has demeaned the institution that he served till yesterday. A judge who seeks public approval and validation through ballots, should be required to compulsorily wait out a reasonable length of time before seeking electoral office.”

There is no legal provision that insists on a cooling off period, though, and an increasing number of judges have been accepting post-retirement appointments from the government. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, one of the five Supreme Court judges who authored the Ayodhya judgment, was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh by the Modi government within a month of his retirement. Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, a co-author with Nazeer, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha within four months of demitting office.

Earlier, the government had appointed K. Sathasivam governor of Kerala within five months of his retirement. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which was usually chaired by former chief justices of India, changed its rules to accommodate justice Arun Mishra after his retirement.