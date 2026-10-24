FIR filed over posters questioning government inside Delhi Metro train

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified people after two posters questioning the government were found inside an Airport Express Line train.

The posters listed nine claims about changes in the country and carried a QR code linking to an online group, police said.

The case comes amid protests over the electoral roll revision exercise and preparations for the INDIA bloc’s 1 November ‘vote chori’ rally.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified people after two posters questioning the government’s performance were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line, officials said on Saturday.

The case has been registered under provisions of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and the Metro Railway (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

According to police, the black-and-white posters highlighted several issues and made nine claims about changes in the country over recent years. They also displayed a QR code inviting passengers to join an online group.

Police have seized both posters. The Special Cell is also participating in the investigation, officials said.

The case comes against the backdrop of protests in the capital over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties, student activists and the Cockroach Janata Party have held demonstrations demanding that the exercise be withdrawn and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign.