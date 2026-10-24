FIR filed over posters questioning government inside Delhi Metro train
Police seized two posters from an Airport Express Line train; the Special Cell is also involved in the investigation
Police have registered an FIR against unidentified people after two posters questioning the government were found inside an Airport Express Line train.
The posters listed nine claims about changes in the country and carried a QR code linking to an online group, police said.
The case comes amid protests over the electoral roll revision exercise and preparations for the INDIA bloc’s 1 November ‘vote chori’ rally.
Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified people after two posters questioning the government’s performance were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line, officials said on Saturday.
The case has been registered under provisions of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and the Metro Railway (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.
According to police, the black-and-white posters highlighted several issues and made nine claims about changes in the country over recent years. They also displayed a QR code inviting passengers to join an online group.
Police have seized both posters. The Special Cell is also participating in the investigation, officials said.
The case comes against the backdrop of protests in the capital over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties, student activists and the Cockroach Janata Party have held demonstrations demanding that the exercise be withdrawn and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign.
Separately, the INDIA bloc is preparing for a ‘vote chori’ rally in New Delhi on 1 November, with Congress leaders stepping up efforts to mobilise supporters from neighbouring states.
All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal said on Friday that senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had participated in meetings to discuss preparations.
In a post on X, Venugopal said he and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress president Aradhana Misra Mona and other senior leaders to discuss ways to secure large-scale participation.
The Opposition alliance is seeking a substantial turnout, particularly from northern states. Congress has urged supporters and citizens concerned about democratic processes to take part in the march and gathering at Ramleela Maidan.
With IANS inputs