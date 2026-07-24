Seventeen Delhi Metro stations remain shut for third day amid CJP protest

Seventeen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday as security restrictions continued in view of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the stations would remain closed from 7.30 am until further instructions on account of security concerns.

The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

However, interchange facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations, the DMRC said.