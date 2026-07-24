Seventeen Delhi Metro stations remain shut for third day amid CJP protest
Services suspended at key stations in central Delhi over security concerns as commuters continue to face disruption
Seventeen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday as security restrictions continued in view of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the stations would remain closed from 7.30 am until further instructions on account of security concerns.
The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.
However, interchange facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations, the DMRC said.
The stations were first closed on Wednesday and have remained shut since, leading to widespread inconvenience for office-goers, students and other commuters travelling through the city's central business district.
The prolonged restrictions have also affected access to the Supreme Court. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) moved the apex court, stating that the closure of several metro stations had made it difficult for lawyers, litigants and court staff to reach the court complex.
The security measures come amid the continuing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, which has prompted heightened security arrangements across central Delhi.
With PTI inputs