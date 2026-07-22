Metro closures disrupt commute as 16 Delhi stations shut amid CJP protest

The closure of 16 Delhi Metro stations on Wednesday due to security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar disrupted travel across central Delhi, leaving hundreds of office-goers, students and other commuters stranded during the morning rush.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium stations until further instructions.

The corporation said interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The closures come two days after several Metro stations were shut on Monday when thousands gathered in central Delhi in response to the CJP's call to march to Parliament over alleged examination irregularities.

For many commuters, Wednesday's shutdown marked the second major disruption within a week, adding to frustration over repeated interruptions to daily travel.

Passengers said trains continued to operate on several corridors but skipped the closed stations, forcing them to travel beyond their destinations before retracing their journeys by road.