Metro closures disrupt commute as 16 Delhi stations shut amid CJP protest
Hundreds of commuters face delays and detours after DMRC closes stations citing security concerns
The closure of 16 Delhi Metro stations on Wednesday due to security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar disrupted travel across central Delhi, leaving hundreds of office-goers, students and other commuters stranded during the morning rush.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium stations until further instructions.
The corporation said interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
The closures come two days after several Metro stations were shut on Monday when thousands gathered in central Delhi in response to the CJP's call to march to Parliament over alleged examination irregularities.
For many commuters, Wednesday's shutdown marked the second major disruption within a week, adding to frustration over repeated interruptions to daily travel.
Passengers said trains continued to operate on several corridors but skipped the closed stations, forcing them to travel beyond their destinations before retracing their journeys by road.
Vrinda, who was travelling through Central Secretariat, said protesters had gathered near the station premises, creating confusion among passengers.
"The Central Secretariat Metro station was taken over by protesters. Several of them had gathered near the exit and were chanting 'Vande Mataram'. There was a lot of uncertainty and people did not know whether they would be able to leave the station," she said.
Another passenger on the Yellow Line said announcements inside the train informed commuters that they would not be allowed to disembark at stations between Delhi Gate and Khan Market.
"We were not allowed to get down from Delhi Gate Metro to Khan Market Metro. People are getting stranded here without any prior notice. It is utter chaos," the commuter said.
Several passengers said they were delayed for work, college and other appointments after discovering their destination stations had been closed, leaving them to arrange alternate transport.
Outside operational stations, many commuters were seen checking navigation apps, calling family members and booking cabs, while long queues formed at bus stops and auto-rickshaw stands.
"I had an important class this morning but I had to get off much before my destination and now I am trying to find another way to reach college," said a student waiting outside an operational station.