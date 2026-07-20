What CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar demanded and what it did not

An overwhelming show of strength by Delhi Police marked Monday, 20 July when protestors had declared they would march to Parliament from Jantar Mantar. Members of Parliament were briefly detained, protesters were caned, teargas shells were lobbed near Press Club of India, Railway Bhavan and Shastri Bhavan, and the tents put up at Jantar Mantar were uprooted and protesters dispersed. The issue was raised in Parliament by the Opposition, and both Houses were adjourned for the day without transacting any business.

The only forward movement, from the point of view of the protestors, was the brief audience they received at the residence of Union health minister J.P. Nadda. The two spokespersons from the Cockroach Janata Party, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were escorted by the police to the minister’s residence around noon. The minister met them briefly, received a three-point charter of demands and apparently promised that he would consult with senior colleagues in government.

Briefing the media, Ranka said, “We came to Nadda’s residence at around 12 o’clock. We met him at around 2.15 pm. We submitted a charter of demands. First, Sonam Wangchuk ji should be released immediately and allowed to address people through a video message. Second, Dharmendra Pradhan ji, who we consider an incompetent education minister, should either be removed immediately or his resignation accepted. Third, families of the students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak should be given compensation of Rs 1 crore each.”