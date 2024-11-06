FIR lodged against Mithun Chakraborty for 'provocative' speech

Bidhannagar Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly delivering a provocative speech during a party programme in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal last month.

According to police sources, the complaint against Chakraborty pertains to a speech he made during a BJP programme at the EZCC (Eatsern Zonal Cultural Centre) in Kolkata's Salt Lake (Bidhannagar) area on 27 October, based on which police registered an FIR at Bidhannagar South police station.

Union home minister Amit Shah was also present at the programme, which was organised to kick off the West Bengal leg of the BJP's membership drive. "We have started an investigation into the case," a senior officer of Bidhannagar police said.

Though Chakraborty was unavailable for comment, West Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar described the FIR a result of "vendetta politics".