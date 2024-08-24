Is Bengal paying too high a price for keeping the BJP out?

In the reasoning of most right thinking people who are alarmed at the direction in which the BJP is taking the country, the primary validity and defendability of the TMC (Trinamool Congress) government in West Bengal stems from its proven ability to keep the BJP at bay in the state.

Mamata Banerjee has done this for the last 10 years, with a tenacity and courage no other chief minister has demonstrated, with remarkable success, humbling the saffron party (and the prime minister personally) time and again. In the process, however, she has been literally playing with fire, inching ever closer to the red lines of Constitutional permissibility, skirting the boundaries of what is, or is not, permissible in a liberal democracy.

Granted that the BJP government at the Centre has been relentless in its assault on the federal structure of the country, in particular on Bengal. Granted also that it takes anti-venom to fight venom, a controlled fire to combat a forest fire. But these counter measures have to be carefully calibrated to ensure that the medicine does not become worse than the disease itself.

Ms Banerjee, unfortunately, appears to lack this administrative skill and does not know when to stop or to change course. Her failure is gradually erasing the difference between her and the BJP, she is proving true someone's remark that "Mamata is simply Modi in a saree".

Her irrepressible confrontationist attitude and recalcitrance, the inability to evolve a working relationship with the Central government (which other Opposition chief ministers have been able to do, to some extent) is having an adverse effect on the finances and economy of the state, which can only be counter-productive for her development manifesto.

Her pugnacious attitude on politicisation of the police is reducing its credibility and effectiveness, her confrontationist posture vis-a-vis the judiciary eroding the rule of law. She is slowly but surely bringing Bengal to its knees, to the point of anarchy.