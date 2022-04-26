Fire at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 2.40 p.m. at C 15, Amar Colony, Main Market, Lajpat nagar after which 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.



"The fire broke out in a Dhaba (small eatery) on the ground floor and later, it spread to a grocery store on the first floor of the same building," the official told IANS.



The situation came under control at 3.20 p.m., however, the firemen are still there and cooling process is underway.