Fire breaks out in Ministry of Education office in Delhi’s ITO

A massive fire broke out on the second floor of a Ministry of Education office housed within the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in Delhi's ITO area on Monday, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation and the evacuation of all occupants.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a distress call was received at around 9:37 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Officials said the blaze originated on the second floor of the SPA building, where offices of the Ministry of Education are located. As smoke spread through the premises, occupants were evacuated as a precaution before firefighters began efforts to contain the fire.

"Eight fire tenders were dispatched immediately after receiving information about the incident. Firefighting operations are underway," a DFS official said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.