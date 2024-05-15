Fire erupts at Mumbai hoarding crash site; death toll rises to 16

Sparking a fresh scare in Mumbai on Wednesday, 15 May, a minor fire erupted in the vicinity of the petrol pump which was crushed after a monstrous hoarding crashed on it.

The incident took place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled roadshow in Mumbai North East Constituency on Wednesday evening for party nominee Mihir Kotecha and he will also address two campaign rallies in Nashik and Kalyan.

Eyewitnesses said that as the rescue operations continue for the third day since the gigantic billboard collapsed on Monday afternoon, a gas cutter used to cut the heavy metal rods sparked a blaze.

The death toll in the incident meanwhile rose to 16, with two more bodies being located under the debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse. The bodies were spotted last night, but were yet to be pulled out, a civic official said.