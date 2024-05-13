Mumbai: Collapsing billboard kills 3, hurts 59 in rains and dust storms

Flight operations at Mumbai airport were suspended for an hour on Monday, 13 May, and local trains were delayed amid unseasonal rains, accompanied by a dust storm.

A 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in the Ghatkopar area, killing at least three persons and injuring 59 others, even as a search and rescue operation is going on.

In another rain-related incident, an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty wind in the Wadala area, injuring three persons and damaging vehicles.

As many as 15 flights were diverted to different airports and the runways operation resumed at 5.03 pm, the airport operator said.

"Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds," it said in a statement.

Till the operations resumed, the airport witnessed 15 diversions, the statement said.