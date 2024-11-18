Fire safety crackdown on Lucknow hospitals after Jhansi NICU tragedy

Notices have been issued to 80 hospitals found lacking in fire safety measures as authorities in Lucknow intensified inspections in the wake of the tragedy at a state-run hospital in Jhansi.

Lucknow chief fire officer (CFO) Mangesh Kumar said they have identified 906 hospitals and buildings in Lucknow for fire safety inspections. "Of these, 80 hospitals were found non-compliant with fire safety norms and have been served notices. We have also written to the chief medical officer (CMO) to ensure these hospitals meet the required standards," he said.

If corrective actions are not taken, legal proceedings will follow, and the establishments may be sealed, Kumar told PTI Videos.

Meanwhile CMO (Lucknow) N.B. Singh said hospitals with fewer than 50 beds are not required to obtain NOC (no-objection certificate) from the department and only require registration.