Jhansi fire: Yakoob Mansuri’s twins will never know their father is a hero, 7 other babies will

Yakoob Mansuri was outside somewhere while his newborn twin daughters were in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, when a woman who had been feeding her child inside the SNCU (sick newborn care unit) rushed out screaming about a fire, on 16 November, Saturday.

As the hospital was engulfed in smoke, Mansuri rushed towards the ward, broke open the window of the outer unit, and began handing over babies kept in the outer unit through the window.

He saved seven babies, but couldn't save his own.

Narendra Singh Sengar, principal of the medical college, told The Print that of the 49 babies admitted to the hospital, 11 were confirmed to have died. While 10 died on the spot, another baby died during treatment in the paediatric unit.

“There was only a small opening to the inner unit of the SNCU. The entrance is barely large enough for one person to go through. We started feeling nauseous within minutes. How could the babies have endured it?” the 27-year-old Mansuri asked.

Mansuri, an almirah maker from Hamirpur’s Rath tehsil, joined Pushpendra Yadav, Lalit Yadav, and Kripal Singh to save several newborns. Later, he recalled the thick smoke and flames that thwarted all rescue attempts, “It was a massive fire that no one could brave,” he said.