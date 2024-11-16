Memories of Vivek Vihar tragedy resurface with Jhansi hospital fire

The fire tragedy at a state-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district that claimed the lives of 10 newborns brought back the horrific memories of the Vivek Vihar incident where seven newborns were charred to death on May 25 night.

As they struggle to cope with their trauma, parents of the deceased infants and those who survived say such incidents can stop only when the administration shows sensitivity and prioritises safety on the premises.

Seema, a housewife who has been grieving for her twins lost in the blaze at the neonatal hospital, said that official apathy led to the incident.

"I don't want to recall the incident in which I lost my two children. It was not the fault of just one person. It was the fault of the whole administration and there (Jhansi) also the same must have happened," Seema said, adding such incidents will keep happening till it is rectified.

On midnight of May 25 and 26, a fire tragedy at the private Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area had claimed the lives of seven newborns and left five babies injured. Four of them were discharged after treatment.

The police had registered an FIR and arrested the owner of the hospital, who is still behind bars. During investigations, it was found that the hospital was running illegally with an increased number of beds.