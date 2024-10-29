Fireworks accident at Kerala temple leaves at least 154 people injured

At least 154 people have been injured in a fireworks accident at a temple in Kerala's Kasaragod district. Of them, eight are seriously hurt, police said on Tuesday, 29 October.

The tragic incident took place at Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple in Nileshwaram just after Monday midnight when more than 1500 people were assembled at the temple for the traditional Theyyam festival.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred after sparks from crackers ignited fireworks stored in a room.

Authorities said that the condition of one person is critical while eight are serious. As many as 97 people are admitted to various hospitals. In all, 154 people have sustained injuries due to the fire and a stampede followed by it.