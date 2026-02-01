Firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence; probe underway
Investigators are scanning CCTV footage to identify the shooters and piece together the sequence of events
Unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area in the early hours of Sunday, prompting a swift police response and heightened security in the locality, officials said.
No injuries were reported in the incident. However, security outside the building was immediately intensified as a precautionary measure. It was not immediately clear whether Shetty was present at the residence at the time of the firing.
According to preliminary information, at least four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified assailants. “Someone fired at the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating the matter,” a senior police official said.
Personnel from the Juhu police station and the Mumbai Police crime branch rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported and cordoned off the area. Forensic science experts were also deployed to collect evidence from the scene.
Investigators are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the building to identify the shooters and reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the firing. An FIR has been registered, and multiple angles, including motive and possible threats, are being probed, officials said.
Rohit Shetty is among Bollywood’s most prominent filmmakers, best known for the blockbuster Golmaal and Singham franchises led by Ajay Devgn, as well as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express.
With PTI inputs
