Firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence; probe underway

Unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area in the early hours of Sunday, prompting a swift police response and heightened security in the locality, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident. However, security outside the building was immediately intensified as a precautionary measure. It was not immediately clear whether Shetty was present at the residence at the time of the firing.

According to preliminary information, at least four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified assailants. “Someone fired at the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating the matter,” a senior police official said.