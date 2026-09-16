Firm linked to BJP MLA retreats in land dispute with PM Modi’s classmate

A construction company allegedly linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta has surrendered its development permission in a long-running land dispute involving Asgarali Vohra, an 81-year-old man who says he was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s classmate.

The abrupt reversal by Seven Eleven Construction Private Limited has raised questions over why the company withdrew only after Vohra took his grievance to Modi, despite the dispute having remained unresolved for more than a decade.

Vohra, a resident of Mira Road, said he attended BN School in Gujarat’s Vadnagar with Modi. He met the Prime Minister on September 8 and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged takeover of his 2,810-square-metre plot in Navghar, Bhayander East.

Vohra said he had purchased the land in 1989 but alleged that Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Constructions encroached upon it in 2011. He has claimed that both companies are linked to Mehta.

Documents submitted to the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation show that Seven Eleven Construction has now returned the commencement certificate issued for the property. In a letter addressed to the Assistant Director of Town Planning, the company asked the civic body to cancel its building permission and refund the fees deposited for the proposed project.

The developer stated that it had purchased the plot through a registered deed dated June 13, 2019, and obtained construction approval on April 17, 2026. It cited the continuing ownership dispute as the reason for relinquishing the permission.

The sequence of events has placed Mehta’s alleged links to the companies at the centre of the controversy.