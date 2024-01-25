Mira Road: Bulldozer culture comes to Maharashtra

The Mira Road clashes in suburban Mumbai, on the eve of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on 22 January, are now changing colour from religious riots to a potential war between rich and poor.

As the bulldozer culture arrived in Maharashtra a day after the clashes and officials razed several shops they claimed were illegally set up in Mira Road, the activity spread to other parts of Thane district, where mostly the poor, some of them Hindu shopkeepers, also lost their premises.

NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) firebrand Jitendra Awhad, who represents the Muslim-majority Mumbra constituency of Thane district in the Maharashtra Assembly, quickly jumped into the fray to declare that this was a war between rich and poor.

“The rich living in bungalows and hi-fi apartments instigate such clashes and bulldozing actions to gain more land for their bungalows and apartments. And the poor suffer every which way in the process,” he said, adding for good measure, “We call Ram maryada purushottam, but these Ram bhakts broke every maryada during the pran pratishtha.”

Reports now filtering out of Mira Road indicate that the suburb was specifically picked for attack owing to its secularist credentials. This is perhaps the only place in Mumbai, or even India, where one single ground houses a crematorium, a Muslim kabristan (graveyard) and a cemetery.