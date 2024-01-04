Maharashtra: With Haji Malang, Eknath Shinde is lighting a fire for personal gain

As Lok Sabha elections draw nearer and the saffron forces leave no stone unturned to vitiate communal harmony in Maharashtra, the state with its syncretic culture and socialist ethos still does not cede much ground to them.

For the past two years, the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena have been trying their hardest to create a communal conflagration by unleashing Sakal Hindu Samaj goons on mosques, 'mullahs' and Muslims in general. And while there has been some retaliation, the minority community still refuses to take the bait and oblige the saffron parties with a full scale conflagration and the resultant polarisation.

Of the three parties in the Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra, the BJP, of course, is the natural repository of the Hindutva vote. The Ajit Pawar faction clearly maintains its secularist credentials with Ajit even risking its wrath by avoiding the RSS like the plague. But it is Shinde’s party that falls between two stools, not knowing whether they are fish or fowl, or even a red herring.

Despite its tilt toward Hindutva, Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was essentially about regional ethos and aspirations of locals — for Marathi asmita (pride) and protection of local resources against migrants. But today, as Uddhav Thackeray redefines his party’s Hindutva as devotion to one’s religion without having to showcase it by shedding Muslim blood, he draws more than just the Marathi manoos to his side. Muslims, Parsis, even Dalits and, of course, liberal Hindus believe that it is Uddhav’s party they can live with and even vote for.

That leaves Shinde floundering for a vote bank. He cannot be sure even those people who seem to support him even in Thane, his home turf, will actually vote for him and not Uddhav. He cannot beat the BJP at its Hindutva game and he does not have the stature and confidence of Ajit Pawar to draw a line between himself and extreme saffronisation.