Eknath Shinde on backfoot as govt pressures Ramleela organisers to violate tradition

For nearly half a century, Ramleela troupes from North India have been making their way towards Mumbai during Navratri. They put up a nine-day enactment of the Ramayana, and on the tenth day — Vijaya Dashmi — there is a grand display of fireworks as Ravan goes up in flames.

The show is mostly held for the nearly 60 per cent Mumbai population of Uttar Bharatiyas, who are generally lower middle-class migrants seeking work in the metropolis and lacking the means to travel back and forth between their home state and the city for all festivals.

The event is often the only entertainment they may get through the year, and the Azad Maidan in South Mumbai—where the show is typically put on—is packed to capacity, making it impossible to negotiate the grounds during the performances.

Now the Ramleela troupe has received notice from the Maharashtra chief minister’s office that they must hold this year’s Ravan Dahan a day early and not on Vijaya Dashmi like people all over the country would be doing! Why?

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has ended up losing a lot of ground to his rival Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT). This year, as usual, Thackeray will be holding his rally at Shivaji Park, the Shiv Sena’s traditional rallying ground, while Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena has nowhere to go.