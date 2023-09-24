First-generation lawyers and diverse legal voices challenge established norms: Justice Hima Kohli

Supreme Court Judge Justice Hima Kohli on Saturday, 23 Saturday, said the entry of first-generation lawyers from diverse backgrounds and the increased representation of women in the legal profession are steps towards inclusivity.

Justice Kohli was speaking at the Forbes India-Legal Power List 2022 finale to felicitate lawyers.

She said that the Indian legal profession no longer operates in silos but has witnessed remarkable changes in its demographic composition over the past few decades. It is a vibrant, ever evolving organism that grows richer with each new voice that joins the chorus, Justice Kohli said. "The entry of first-generation lawyers from different backgrounds and the increased representation of women in the legal profession are steps towards inclusivity. They send a powerful message across the country that the tide has truly turned and status quo is passe," she added.