Higher judiciary suffers from 'diversity deficit', laments parliamentary panel

A parliamentary committee has lamented that the higher judiciary suffers from "diversity deficit", noting that the representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, women and minorities in the constitutional courts is far below the desired levels and does not reflect the social diversity of the country.

In its report on "judicial processes and their reform", the Standing Committee on Law and Personnel also noted that in the recent years, there has been a "declining trend" in the representation from all the marginalised sections of Indian society in the higher courts.

"Though there is no provision for reservation in the judicial appointments at high court and Supreme Court level, the Committee feels that adequate representation of various sections of Indian society will further strengthen the trust, credibility and acceptability of the judiciary among the citizens," it said.