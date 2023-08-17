First person: Tale of destruction from Shimla

“Will we also die, will our house too break, papa,” my six-year-old daughter asked as the horror of the devastating rains here hit home on Independence Day.

Our family had rushed out after hearing a deafening roar. There were screams as the side of a hill barely 100 metres from our home, across a nullah, slid. A couple of multi-storey houses, some makeshift homes and a slaughterhouse were buried under the rubble.

Our daughter was already upset when this landslide in Krishnanagar locality took place. Two girls, studying in nursery and class 2 at her school, had died Monday when a landslip buried a Shiv temple in Summer Hill locality.

But for us the landslide nearer home was more heartbreaking, even if the casualties were far fewer than in the one at the Shiv temple. The Krishnanagar houses had begun showing cracks and most people had evacuated hours earlier.