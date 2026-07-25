'First victory', says Dipke after Pradhan's resignation

He stressed the importance of raising voices in a democracy, saying, “Those in power stay because of us.”

Dipke also warned that the movement would continue strongly, saying, “We have two more demands. We will not back down. We are cockroaches—once we enter, we don’t leave. Don’t mess with the cockroach.”

After the celebrations, protesters observed a two-minute silence in memory of students who reportedly died by suicide following the paper leak controversy. Dipke read their names while bowing respectfully.

He also condemned divisive Hindu-Muslim politics, stating, “The youth will not fall prey to such politics. If you get stuck in that, papers will be leaked and students will suffer,” prompting slogans of “Hindu-Muslim politics nahi chalegi” (Hindu-Muslim politics won’t be tolerated).

Dipke referred to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s “cockroach” remark in court, saying, “I thank CJI Surya Kant for calling us cockroaches. If he hadn’t, I would not have returned to India, and the youth would not be on the streets.”