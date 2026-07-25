'First victory', says Dipke after Pradhan's resignation
CJP founder says the protest will continue with demands for justice and accountability after a significant breakthrough, seeks apology from RAF and Delhi Police
Loud cheers erupted at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar after founder Abhijeet Dipke announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, declaring it the movement’s first major victory.
Pradhan’s resignation sparked celebrations among students and CJP members, who hailed it as a breakthrough in their 36-day protest over the alleged NEET paper leak. However, they vowed to continue until two key demands are met: compensation for bereaved families and action against those responsible for the paper leak.
Addressing protesters, Dipke said, “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, proof that if you don’t get scared, you can win.”
He stressed the importance of raising voices in a democracy, saying, “Those in power stay because of us.”
Dipke also warned that the movement would continue strongly, saying, “We have two more demands. We will not back down. We are cockroaches—once we enter, we don’t leave. Don’t mess with the cockroach.”
After the celebrations, protesters observed a two-minute silence in memory of students who reportedly died by suicide following the paper leak controversy. Dipke read their names while bowing respectfully.
He also condemned divisive Hindu-Muslim politics, stating, “The youth will not fall prey to such politics. If you get stuck in that, papers will be leaked and students will suffer,” prompting slogans of “Hindu-Muslim politics nahi chalegi” (Hindu-Muslim politics won’t be tolerated).
Dipke referred to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s “cockroach” remark in court, saying, “I thank CJI Surya Kant for calling us cockroaches. If he hadn’t, I would not have returned to India, and the youth would not be on the streets.”
The CJP updated its demand and said while Pradhan has resigned and the demands for financial assistance of ₹1 crore each to the families of the students who died by suicide and for no action to be taken against the protesters remained pending is pending, they also want a public apolgy from the Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police.