Five crushed to death by dumper over dispute in Jhalwar, accused absconding

Two brothers were among five men allegedly crushed to death by a dumper over a dispute in the Pagaria area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday, 24 March.

The alleged incident occurred late on Saturday and the two accused -- Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh -- fled the spot after the crime, they added.

The victims are siblings Bharat Singh (22) and Dhiraj Singh (20), and Tufan Singh (33), Goverdhan Singh (28) and Balu Singh (20) of Binnayga Fanta village.

Pagaria SHO Vijendra Singh told PTI that there was a dispute between Ranjeet Singh and Dunger Singh (aged around 20-22) and Bharat Singh and others late on Saturday.

The reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained, he told PTI.