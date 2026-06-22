Five dead, 67 hospitalised after ammonia leak at TN shrimp processing unit

The death toll from an ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing unit in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district rose to five on Monday, prompting the state government to order an inquiry and launch inspections of hazardous industries across the state.

According to a health department bulletin issued on Monday morning, three additional deaths were reported overnight following the incident at the processing facility in Periyapalayam. Sixty-seven people remain under treatment at various hospitals.

The Hindu reported that two workers, identified as Jumani Juang and B. Malothi, both migrant labourers from Odisha, had died shortly after the leak occurred on Sunday. The latest fatalities have taken the total number of deaths to five.

Police have arrested the proprietor of the company and the factory manager. Authorities said both individuals were facing a pending case linked to earlier violations of industrial safety regulations.

Chief minister C. Joseph Vijay announced the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the incident and determine the circumstances that led to the leak.