Gas leak triggers explosion in UP’s Fatehpur, nine critically injured

Police said six people who were inside the house suffered serious burns, while three others were injured while attempting to save the victims.

The injured were identified as Sajan, Sulekha, Sanjay — reportedly the family’s son-in-law — Sunita, Rita, Soni and neighbour Karan, among others.

Villagers immediately gathered at the scene and helped douse the fire before emergency teams arrived. Police personnel and ambulances later rushed the injured to Malwan Medical College for emergency treatment.

As the condition of several victims deteriorated, eight of the injured were referred to Hallett Hospital in Kanpur for specialised treatment. Authorities also created a green corridor to ensure their swift transfer without traffic delays.

Superintendent of police Abhimanyu Manglik, who inspected the site, said the initial probe pointed to a gas leak as the cause of the incident.

“The preliminary investigation indicated that the incident was caused by a gas leak from a cylinder. The cylinder itself did not explode,” he said.

Manglik added that the district administration was closely monitoring the victims’ treatment and had deployed dedicated police officers in Kanpur to coordinate medical assistance.

“The administration has deputed an inspector and a sub-inspector in Kanpur to ensure the injured receive the best possible treatment. The district magistrate and police administration are continuously monitoring the situation,” he said.

Kalyanpur police station in-charge Sumit Dev Pandey confirmed that all seriously injured victims had been shifted to Kanpur for advanced care.

Police and administrative officials continue to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the leak and explosion while monitoring the condition of the injured.

With IANS inputs