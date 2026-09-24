Five dead in Azamgarh standoff after man kills wife, two priests and son

Death of six-year-old Shaurya Singh takes toll in Azamgarh incident to five after his father allegedly killed his mother and two priests before holding three children hostage.

Police said Shaurya was injured when his father allegedly opened fire inside the house during a nearly seven-hour standoff in Shambhupur village.

The accused, Arvind Singh, was killed in an exchange of fire with police after allegedly firing at the team that entered the house to rescue the children.

A six-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by his father after the latter killed the child's mother and two priests during a religious ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district has died of his injuries, taking the toll in the incident to five, police said on Thursday, 24 September.

The boy, Shaurya Singh alias Lakha, was among three children held hostage by his father Arvind Singh inside a room at their home in Shambhupur village in the Ahraula area from Tuesday evening until the early hours of Wednesday.

"The child had suffered injuries on his face and was admitted to the district hospital in Azamgarh but died during treatment on Wednesday," SSP Anil Kumar told reporters.

Shaurya's sisters, five-year-old Pari and seven-month-old Sambhavi, were also admitted to the district hospital after the incident. They were counselled and discharged on Thursday before being taken home by police, Kumar said.

Police personnel have also come forward to help the surviving children with personal monetary donations, as well as assured of other help from various government schemes.