Nithari victim's father questions Surendra Koli's 'suicide', alleges murder

Surendra Koli, who was acquitted in all 13 Nithari-related cases, was found hanging at his rented tea stall in Haridwar; police said the death appeared prima facie to be suicide and are investigating.

Jhabbu Lal, whose 15-year-old daughter was among the Nithari victims, rejected the suicide theory and alleged that Koli had been murdered.

Koli spent years on death row after convictions in several Nithari cases, but the Supreme Court acquitted him in the final case in 2025, stressing that suspicion cannot substitute for proof beyond reasonable doubt.

The father of a 15-year-old girl who was among the young victims of the 2006 Nithari killings on Friday, 18 September questioned the death of Surendra Koli in Haridwar, alleging that the former accused was murdered and did not die by suicide.

"Surendra Koli has been murdered; he has not died by suicide," said Jhabbu Lal (64), whose daughter was among the children who disappeared from Nithari and was later identified as one of the deceased.

Koli was found hanging at a rented tea stall on Sapt Sarovar Road in Haridwar on Friday. Police said a forensic team examined the scene and the death appeared prima facie to be a case of suicide. His body has been taken into custody and panchanama and post-mortem proceedings are underway.

Lal, however, questioned why Koli would have taken such a step after spending several months outside prison following his release. "If he had died by suicide in jail, it could be understood that he was depressed. But he took his life after being released and spending several months outside? This raises questions," he said.