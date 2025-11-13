Nithari killings: Surendra Koli walks out of jail a free man, questions still haunt kin of Noida victims

In a dramatic turn of events in one of India’s most horrifying crime sagas, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11 November, acquitted Surendra Koli, the main accused in the Nithari killings, leading to his release from jail after nearly 19 years.

A bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, with Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, observed that the prosecution had “failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt” and that “criminal law cannot operate on conjecture or suspicion.”

Koli, who worked as domestic help for businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Noida’s Sector 31, was accused in a series of murders, rapes, and disappearances of children from nearby Nithari village between 2005 and 2006. The case shocked the nation after skeletal remains and human skulls were found behind Pandher’s bungalow.

While both Pandher and Koli were initially convicted and sentenced to death in multiple cases, most of the sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment. On 11 November 2025, the apex court cleared Koli in the final pending case involving the murder of a 15-year-old girl.

“The investigation suffered from glaring deficiencies,” the bench noted, adding that “the prosecution’s narrative lacked forensic consistency”. The court criticized the CBI and the local police for poor handling of evidence, failure to secure the crime scene and delays that compromised the case.

The Supreme Court expressed “deep regret that the identity of the true perpetrator remains unknown,” reiterating that justice must rest on proof, not presumption.

Clad in a blue shirt, black trousers, and a navy-blue jacket, Koli walked out of Luksar Jail in Greater Noida on 12 November 2025, accompanied by his lawyers. His family members were not present at the jail gate, and he declined to speak to the media gathered outside. It was not immediately known where he was taken after his release. According to media reports, journalists at the gate said he appeared dazed and refused to comment.