Keralam: 5 dead, 2 missing as heavy rain triggers landslides and flash floods

At least five people were killed and two remained missing after intense rain triggered landslides, mudslides and a flash flood across Keralam.

Chief minister V.D. Satheesan ordered hourly assessments and directed officials to undertake evacuations wherever necessary.

Six districts were placed under an orange alert on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms forecast.

Six districts were placed under an orange alert on Monday morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms at isolated locations.

The alert, issued at 7 am and initially valid for three hours, covered Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and surface winds reaching 40 kmph were also considered highly likely in these districts.

Light rain was forecast at isolated places in Kollam, Palakkad and Kannur.

The latest warning followed a series of rain-related incidents on Sunday. In Malappuram district, five people from Vandoor were swept away by a flash flood in the Kottapuzha River in the Nilambur–Amarambalam area.

According to police, the group had entered the river for a bath when the water level rose suddenly. A local resident rescued one person, while Fire and Rescue personnel later recovered two bodies. The search continued for the remaining two people.