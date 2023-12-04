Five deaths confirmed in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Michaung heads for Andhra

Chennai Police have so far confirmed five rain-related deaths in the city on Monday in heavy downpours caused by the advancing Cyclone Michaung.

Two of the victims died of electrocution, while one person was killed after a tree fell on him in the upmarket Besant Nagar area of the city, an official release said. Two unidentified bodies of a man and woman were found in different rain-affected parts of the city, the release said.

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai and its suburbs on Monday, bringing heavy rains cand causing widespread flooding. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday said his government was taking all necessary measures on a war-footing to provide relief in the wake of Cyclone Michaung disrupting normal life.

Relief measures in rain-affected regions are being implemented immediately, with various department personnel, including police, fire, and rescue, being deployed in large numbers as a preventive mechanism, he stated.

The cyclone looming over west-central and coastal south Andhra Pradesh has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, leading to heavy rainfall in several parts of the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.