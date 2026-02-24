Five kids among 6 of family die in massive house fire in UP’s Meerut

Neighbours first noticed thick smoke curling into the sky before flames burst from the structure. Panic spread quickly as residents rushed to help and alerted authorities. However, the narrow lanes of the densely populated area hampered the swift arrival of fire engines, forcing firefighters and locals to climb adjoining rooftops and use ladders in a desperate attempt to reach those trapped inside.

Police said the family remained trapped for nearly 30 agonising minutes before they could be brought out. All seven were rushed to hospital, but Rukhsar and her five children were declared dead on arrival. Ameer Bano sustained critical burn injuries and continues to battle for her life. A neighbour also suffered severe burns during the rescue effort.

Ayush Vikram Singh, SP City, said emergency teams responded promptly but were constrained by limited access to the site. Officials added that a large quantity of cloth stored inside the house may have fuelled the inferno, which raged for nearly two hours before being brought under control.

Farooq, a relative of the family, described them as self-reliant and dignified. “We all tried to help and support them in every possible way, but they always chose to manage on their own,” he said, his words carrying the weight of profound loss.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

With IANS inputs