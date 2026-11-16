Five killed, 11 injured in car-pickup collision in Punjab’s Fazilka

Following the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle. Ambulances were subsequently called, and the injured were taken to Government Hospital in Fazilka for treatment.

Two of the injured, whose condition was reported to be critical, were referred to other hospitals for further medical care.

A medical officer at Government Hospital, Fazilka, confirmed that five people had died in the accident. The deceased were identified as Deso Bai, Sachin, Jaun, Manpreet and Gurleen Kaur.

The victims belonged to Tiwana Kalan village and were returning from a wedding at a relative's residence in Karni Khera village when the accident took place.

Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy visited the accident site after receiving information about the incident.

With PTI inputs