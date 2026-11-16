Five killed, 11 injured in car-pickup collision in Punjab’s Fazilka
Injured passengers were taken to Fazilka Government Hospital, while local residents helped rescue those trapped inside the vehicle
Five people, including three minors, were killed and 11 injured in a car-pickup collision near Theh Kalandar village in Fazilka, Punjab
The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred. Two critically injured passengers were referred to other hospitals
The injured were taken to Fazilka Government Hospital, while local residents helped rescue those trapped inside the vehicle
Five people, including three minors, were killed and 11 others injured after a car collided with a pickup vehicle near Theh Kalandar village in Punjab's Fazilka district on Sunday evening.
The victims were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred. All 16 occupants were travelling in the car at the time of the collision.
Following the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle. Ambulances were subsequently called, and the injured were taken to Government Hospital in Fazilka for treatment.
Two of the injured, whose condition was reported to be critical, were referred to other hospitals for further medical care.
A medical officer at Government Hospital, Fazilka, confirmed that five people had died in the accident. The deceased were identified as Deso Bai, Sachin, Jaun, Manpreet and Gurleen Kaur.
The victims belonged to Tiwana Kalan village and were returning from a wedding at a relative's residence in Karni Khera village when the accident took place.
Fazilka MLA Narinder Pal Singh and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy visited the accident site after receiving information about the incident.
With PTI inputs