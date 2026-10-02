Five killed as truck hits pickup carrying Durga idol on Samruddhi Expressway

Two of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. Preliminary accounts also listed 10 people with severe injuries and six others with injuries. These figures differed from the overall police tally, which put the number of injured at 20–21.

The injured were rushed to Dhamangaon Rural Hospital for emergency treatment. Police said they were subsequently referred to Wardha Medical College for further care.

Police teams reached the scene and began rescue operations and an investigation into the collision.

Amravati district superintendent of police Niketan Kadam, special inspector general of police Mahesh Patil and Dhamangaon Municipal president Archana Rothe visited the accident site and hospital to assess the situation.

The cause of the crash has yet to be established, and police said a detailed investigation was underway.

With PTI inputs