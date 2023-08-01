16 workers killed as crane falls during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra

Sixteen workers were killed and three injured as a crane fell on a bridge slab during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday, an official said.

Five persons are feared trapped and efforts are on to rescue them, an NDRF official said. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital, he added.

It was a special-purpose mobile gantry crane used in bridge construction and to install precast box girders in highway construction projects.

The accident took place in the wee hours on Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahpur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, the official said.