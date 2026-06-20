Five killed as under-construction temple roof collapses in Maharashtra’s Parbhani

At least five people lost their lives, and 18 others were injured after a section of the roof of an under-construction Hanuman temple collapsed in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred at Yashwadi village on the Parbhani-Manwat road, around 190 kilometres from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to police, a portion of the roof of the temple's under-construction sabha mandap, or assembly hall, caved in at around 3.30 pm while devotees were present at the site.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to pull people trapped beneath the debris. Officials said around 25 people had been rescued from the site, while the number of injured stood at 18.