Five reportedly abducted amid Latur bank poll rivalry; two booked

Near a bridge at Aurad Shahajani, police personnel stopped their vehicle after receiving information about a possible abduction. Veer said the group explained that they were travelling together for a religious visit, after which the officers left.

A car intercepted them shortly afterwards, the complaint stated. A man and an unidentified accomplice reportedly forced all five into the car, claimed links to a former minister’s relative and threatened to shoot them if they raised an alarm.

Veer told police that the two took the group towards Kasarshirsi and questioned them about their identities and involvement in the bank elections.

After finding out that Veer and one of his companions were not voters in the polls, the accused dropped the pair near Kasarshirsi bus stand and warned them against speaking about the incident, according to the complaint. The account did not specify what subsequently happened to the other three.

Congress workers gathered outside Aurad Shahajani police station on Monday evening, demanding registration of a case.

An official said police registered the FIR on Monday night under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 140(3), relating to kidnapping, 351(2) and 351(3), concerning criminal intimidation, and 3(5), dealing with common intention.

The election pits the Congress-backed Sahkar Panel against the Rayateche Raje Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Parivartan Panel, supported by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

With PTI inputs