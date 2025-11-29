Flight delays expected as mandatory Airbus safety checks set to hit A320 operations

Air India and IndiGo are bracing for operational disruptions over the weekend as mandatory safety checks on Airbus A320 family aircraft temporarily ground large parts of their fleets. The checks, ordered by Airbus and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), require software resets and hardware realignments to address risks linked to corrupted flight-control data caused by solar radiation.

The directive follows an incident involving a JetBlue A320 in the United States on 30 October 2025, which raised concerns about uncommanded elevator movements.

Air India said no flights have been cancelled so far and only minor delays or rescheduling are expected as the airline works through the mandatory resets. The carrier has completed checks on more than 40 per cent of its affected fleet, around 120 to 125 aircraft, and aims to finish within the stipulated timeframe.

IndiGo, which operates the country’s largest A320 fleet with around 370 aircraft, also warned passengers of longer turnaround times and possible schedule changes.