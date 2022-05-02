Flight turbulence: DGCA starts multidisciplinary probe; SpiceJet says flyers were told to remain seated

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said it has instituted a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight that left 15 people injured.



SpiceJet on Monday said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on Sunday.



A total of 15 people- 12 passengers and three cabin crew members- were injured in this flight due to severe turbulence, said officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI, We have deputed a multidisciplinary team to carry out regulatory investigation (into this incident).