Flood alert issued in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district

The Coimbatore district administration in Tamil Nadu has issued flood alerts following heavy rain. Water flow in the Bhavani, Noyyal, and Amaravathi rivers has increased due to incessant rain and heavy South West Monsoon lashing the areas.



The heavy rainfall at the catchment areas of reservoirs have increased the water flow in major reservoirs with inflow to Pillur reservoir increasing to 12000 cusecs on Thursday and the storage is 97.5 feet which are only 2.5 feet less than the maximum storage level of the reservoir or Full reservoir level (FRL).