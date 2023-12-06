Flood & drought-hit states deprived of funds: Kharge in RS

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 6 December, expressed his concern over the flood and drought situations in few states, adding that Karnataka is grappling with one of the severest droughts ever.

A strategic staggering 223 out of the 226 talukas in the state have been adversely affected by these drought conditions, he added.

Of these, while 96 talukas are experiencing severe consequences, the remaining 27 talukas face moderate effects.

In many cases, the damage to crops ranges from 40 per cent to 90 per cent.

Total estimated loss due to crop damage in the state of Karnataka is expected to be Rs 35162.05 crore. Compounding the severity of the situation Karnataka is confronting a new challenge, he added.