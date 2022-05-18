Flood, landslides wreak havoc in North East; 4 lakh hit in Assam

As floodwaters entered fresh areas of Assam, the number of affected people has doubled in Assam to over four lakh since the previous day, while three more persons died due to the calamity taking the toll to eight, a government bulletin said on Tuesday.

Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Landslides wreaked havoc in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya also snapping road connectivity in many areas.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said the number of affected people has reached 4,03,352 across 26 districts from 1,97,248 in 20 districts on Monday.

Cachar is the worst-hit district with 96,697 affected people while 88,420 and 58,975 people are reeling under the deluge respectively.

The death toll has increased to eight, including five killed in landslides.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam of all assistance from the Central government even as the state administration has been pursuing measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the affected areas and restore communication channels.

Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to CM Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government, Shah Tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Guwahati, has issued a warning for very heavy rainfall in Assam till Wednesday, and widespread rain across the state for the next five days.