Flood-like situation again in Telangana

Rivulets, streams, lakes, reservoirs and other water bodies were in a spate, leading to inundation of nearby human habitations.



Roads turned into lakes in Greater Hyderabad, Medak, Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Sangareddy district saw the fury of heavy rains since Friday evening.



Road traffic was hit on some key highways including Hyderabad-Nagpur and Medak-Hyderabad highways as breaches in lakes flooded the roads at few places.



Shivampet mandal (block) in Medak district experienced heavy rains. The road link between Havelighanpur and Gangapur was cut as the bridge collapsed due to heavy rains. Six cows were washed away in the floods. District administration in Medak declared a holiday for all schools.



Pathur in Medak district recorded the highest rainfall of 26.1 cm rainfall during 24 hours that ended Saturday morning. Devaruppula in Jangaon recorded 25.5 cm and Rajpalli in Medak district saw 24 cm rainfall. Dantepalli in Mahabubabad witnessed 22.2 cm, Medak 21.5, and Jinnaram in Sangareddy district 21.4 cm rainfall.