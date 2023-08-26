Flood-like situation in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, river water starts entering town

Jalpaiguri in north Bengal is facing a flood-like situation after torrential rainfall increased the water level of the Teesta and Karala rivers, thereby leading to the inundation of homes and other properties in the town.

According to the locals, the worst affected is the low-lying areas in Parash Mitra colony under ward number 25, where several persons have been displaced as their houses have been flooded by the overflowing river water

A rescue team from the Jalpaiguri Municipality led by its chairman Swaroop Mondal has started rescue operations and took the affected people to drier areas.

He said that heavy and continuous rainfall during the last few days have resulted in the increase of the water level in the two rivers.